With Energy Prices at Record Highs Joe Biden’s White House Says Energy Taxes are “Needed” for Green Transition

Gas prices climbed again on Tuesday as war rages on in Ukraine. Gas for the last month has leveled off over $4 per gallon.

But that is not stopping Democrats from punishing the American public even more.

Joe Biden’s White House is proposing new energy taxes to woo people off of oil, gas and coal. This will kill the economy but they don’t seem to care.

The White House said Americans should pay higher taxes to ensure a rapid green transition away from fossil fuels in a report on President Joe Biden’s economic record. The federal government can encourage such a shift through carbon taxes or a cap and trade system forcing an emissions limit on companies, said the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) report released last week. The White House added that consumers would continue purchasing “artificially inexpensive, carbon-intensive goods” without proper government policies in place. “Such carbon prices could be implemented directly via carbon taxes, indirectly through a cap on emissions and tradable permits, or through other similar policy tools,” the CEA said in the report. “Government revenues from the carbon price can be used to compensate consumers for increases in energy prices or to invest in other societal priorities.”

Sure enough. From the report, the Biden regime will tax consumers to bring on more pain without viable options ready to replace fossil fuels.

