Woman shoots man who filmed himself raping her at gunpoint in Indianapolis: court docs

By The Post Millennial

A 23-year-old man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint in her northeast side Indianapolis home was shot by the victim after the alleged crime. The man allegedly recorded the assault as it took place, court documents said.

Court records filed Wednesday identify the suspect as Trevon Haynes. The woman told investigators that on Tuesday afternoon, Haynes entered her home, aimed a gun at her head, and forced her to have sex. Haynes allegedly recorded the attack on his phone.

As the suspect began to leave, the woman grabbed her own firearm and fired at him. One of the rounds shattered the rear window of a blue Toyota parked nearby. A neighbor called 911, and the victim identified Haynes as her attacker.

“I know this was a very terrifying situation for this victim, but we’re grateful the victim came forward and spoke with detectives, and we were able to get a violent offender off the streets because of that,” said IMPD Sgt. Amanda Hibschman, according to FOX59.

About an hour later in Speedway, an officer spotted Haynes’ vehicle with its hazard lights on and noticed he had been shot in the leg.

“Our officers couldn’t have done this without the community coming forward,” added Hibschman. “All of that together and the community cooperation was huge is getting the suspect off the streets so quickly.”

Haynes, who police say did not appear to have a prior criminal history, was arrested on charges of rape, intimidation, and burglary, all while armed with a deadly weapon. Authorities have not confirmed whether Haynes and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.