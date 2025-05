CNN spends five years lying about Joe Biden’s dementia, gets caught, and then instead of apologizing, pretends to break the story that Biden has brain damage. This, says Glenn Greenwald, is why every honest person on earth hates corporate media.

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 30, 2025