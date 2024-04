Wow! Rep. Jim Banks questions the President of Columbia, Minouche Shafik, on a woke guidebook sent out to all Columbia students:

REP. BANKS: "Can you explain why the word 'folks' is spelled f-o-l-x throughout this guidebook?"

SHAFIK: "They don't know how to spell? I'm not… pic.twitter.com/087IrOVs0j

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 17, 2024