By Steve Watson – Modernity News
During a discussion titled ‘Defending Truth,’ The editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal admitted to Davos elites that the legacy media no longer ‘own the facts’ and people are much more likely to question what they report as truth.
Emma Tucker told a crowd at the World Economic Forum, “I think there’s a very specific challenge for the legacy brands, like the New York Times and like the Wall Street Journal.”
She continued, “If you go back really not that long ago, as I say, we owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well.”
“If it said it in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, then that was a fact,” Tucker further stated, adding “Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news and they’re much more questioning about what we’re saying.”
Watch:
During the same discussion, Věra Jourová, Vice-President of the European Commission, complained about the rise of ‘disinformation’ being a “security threat,” noting “It was part of the Russian military doctrine that they will start information war, and we are in it now.”
“Disinformation is a very powerful tool,” Jourová continued, adding that “In the EU we are focusing on improving of the system where the people will get the facts right. We don’t speak about opinions. We are not correcting anyone’s opinions or language. This is about the facts.”
Watch:
Here is the full discussion:
As we highlighted earlier in the week, Jourová has spent her Davos time meeting the heads of the likes of YouTube and Meta and ensuring they “play by the rules,” while her boss, Ursula von der Leyen called for overarching globalist control over the flow of all information in the digital age.
3 thoughts on “WSJ Editor-in-Chief Tells Davos Elites ‘We No Longer Own The News’”
Ha!! Crazy in that first vid… She’s actually proud of being a gate-keeper. Guess no one ever told her that was a form of lying.
And that 2nd vid… Ha, again!! Actually says, “We don’t speak about opinions.” Seems to me I remember way back when in Philosophy 101 we were taught having opinions was a sign of intelligence and all the great thinkers of the past were very opinionated. Opinion, if it’s not yet fact shows we are speculating, connecting dots; and the right to speculate is right up there with the right to THINK!! This lady doesn’t want us thinking. She takes that as a threat. God, they’re all such scaredy-cats!!! It’s kinda pathetic.
.
Checking in after watching the Tucker Carlson Brett Weinstein interview. Talking about gate keeping, although they come across as sincerely concerned, the nescient observer is not clued in to what we are aware of because we somehow managed to find our way to and through the Trenches, here. One of the things Weinstein said is that the American people are out-gunned. I remembered your comment from yesterday’s broadcast, about that shadow. Also, I was able to see past what was said about “over riding the Constitution”. I felt some rage because of what I know about that. I am so thankful for everything I have learned here. Thankful that not everyone has been fooled about how they are planning on removing the absolute, unalienable rights of the American nationals by violating the rights of the “citizens” and “over riding the Constitution.” Only the true gods of freedom and liberty know what is about to spring forth from that shadow.
galen, you are one of the most astute thinkers I have never met. Top notch intelligent and articulate!