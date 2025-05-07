Yesterday, our Israel First Congress came dangerously close to criminalizing free speech under pressure from the Zionist lobby.

By Kim Iversen

Here’s who was behind it and how much they were paid:

Primary Sponsor: Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY-17)| $684,834 from pro-Israel lobby

Democratic Co-Sponsors (5):

1. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) | $2,001,136 from pro-Israel lobby

2. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL-23) | $397,398 from pro-Israel lobby

3. Rep. Joseph D. Morelle (D-NY-25) | $165,520 from pro-Israel lobby

4. Rep. Donald G. Davis (D-NC-1) | $846,438 from pro-Israel lobby

5. Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH-1) | $415,658 from pro-Israel lobby

Republican Co-Sponsors (19):

1. Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX-14) | $65,062 from pro-Israel lobby

2. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) | $789,114 from pro-Israel lobby

3. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY-24) | $182,705 from pro-Israel lobby

4. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL-27) | $250,081 from pro-Israel lobby

5. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE-2) | $1,286,175 from pro-Israel lobby

6. Rep. Steven Schmidt (R-OH-2) | $21,050 from pro-Israel lobby

7. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) | $618,289 from pro-Israel lobby

8. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC-2) | $322,700 from pro-Israel lobby

9. Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ-8) | $3,505 from pro-Israel lobby

10. Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX-36) | $32,800 from pro-Israel lobby

11. Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN-8) | $217,178 from pro-Israel lobby

12. Rep. Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (R-TN-3) | $38,450 from pro-Israel lobby

13. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik (R-NY-21) | $983,055 from pro-Israel lobby

14. Rep. Daniel Meuser (R-PA-9) | $11,543 from pro-Israel lobby

15. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL-17) | $82,905 from pro-Israel lobby

16. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC-1) | $130,307 from pro-Israel lobby

17. Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX-15) | $113,815 from pro-Israel lobby

18. Rep. Thomas H. Kean Jr. (R-NJ-7) | $625,407 from pro-Israel lobby

19. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY-1) | $76,371 from pro-Israel lobby

Democratic… pic.twitter.com/HEN9IAR1Ys

— Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 (@KimIversenShow) May 6, 2025