Zelensky is asked to respond to American leaders who no longer want to fund the disaster in Ukraine.

“Spend all your money to weapons, to drones, to the society, to pensions, etc., and don’t cry”.

He told Americans to shut up, stop asking questions, and give him all your money. pic.twitter.com/SFnRvwKrwU

