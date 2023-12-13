Italian Health Minister Under Investigation for Murder for Concealing COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths

By Vigilant Fox

“Former Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza is under investigation for homicide after emails reveal that from the very start of the vaccinations, he knew the shots were killing people and gave orders to local health authorities to conceal deaths and serious side effects in order to reassure Italian citizens of their safety and to not jeopardize the vaccination campaign,” reported InfoWars contributor Greg Reese in viral X post shared by Alex Jones.

These staggering accusations were been reported on by both German and Italian news networks.

The Rome Public Prosecutor’s office is investigating Roberto Speranza, the Italian government’s Health Minister, during the time of COVID measures. He was responsible for the vaccination campaign. The investigations are the result of complaints related to the so-called AIFA emails from the Italian Medicines Agency. The former director of AIFA, Nicola Magrini, is also under investigation.

Roberto Speranza, former Italian Health Minister.

The publication of these internal emails revealed that they had been aware of the dangers of the COVID vaccination from the start. The accusation is that the responsible minister and the head of the drug authority knowingly and deliberately exposed the unsuspecting Italian population to this risk.

Nicola Magrini, former director of AIFA. Image: informatori.it.

Yes, they encouraged Italians to get vaccinated. Vaccination was even made mandatory for certain professional groups. Consequently, many side effects, including fatal ones, came to light. The investigations are for murder, serious bodily harm, and more because Speranza and Magrini evidently gave instructions to the local health authorities to conceal the deaths and serious side effects that occurred immediately after the vaccinations began in order not to jeopardize the vaccination campaign — and to reassure the citizens about their safety.

The responsible minister and the head of AIFA are now expected to answer for these actions. According to the complaints from the police unions and the financial police, as well as from the private organization, “Listen to Me,” which represents 4,200 people damaged by vaccines in Italy, police officers and teachers were subjected to mandatory COVID vaccination.

Here is the former Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, proudly announcing vaccination statistics in Italy. “We have now reached a massively significant percentage of vaccinated people in Italy, 89.41%. Therefore, currently in Italy, just over 10% of the population remains unvaccinated.”

Well, today, Roberto Speranza is under investigation for lies he allegedly told about vaccines. Among the crimes he is accused of are ideological falsehood and murder. Look, this is the document we are showing you tonight, exclusively. It states the former minister, Roberto Speranza, along with Nicola Magrini, the former general manager of AIFA, are both registered in the investigative records of the Rome Prosecutor’s Office.

FEATURED Italian Health Minister Under Investigation for Murder for Concealing COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths “He knew the shots were killing people and gave orders to local health authorities to conceal deaths and serious side effects.” Share this: X

Facebook

Email

Telegram

Twitter

By

“Former Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza is under investigation for homicide after emails reveal that from the very start of the vaccinations, he knew the shots were killing people and gave orders to local health authorities to conceal deaths and serious side effects in order to reassure Italian citizens of their safety and to not jeopardize the vaccination campaign,” reported InfoWars contributor Greg Reese in viral X post shared by Alex Jones. These staggering accusations were been reported on by both German and Italian news networks. Reese provided an English translation of an German broadcast about this story: The Rome Public Prosecutor’s office is investigating Roberto Speranza, the Italian government’s Health Minister, during the time of COVID measures. He was responsible for the vaccination campaign. The investigations are the result of complaints related to the so-called AIFA emails from the Italian Medicines Agency. The former director of AIFA, Nicola Magrini, is also under investigation. Roberto Speranza, former Italian Health Minister. The publication of these internal emails revealed that they had been aware of the dangers of the COVID vaccination from the start. The accusation is that the responsible minister and the head of the drug authority knowingly and deliberately exposed the unsuspecting Italian population to this risk. Nicola Magrini, former director of AIFA. Image: informatori.it. Yes, they encouraged Italians to get vaccinated. Vaccination was even made mandatory for certain professional groups. Consequently, many side effects, including fatal ones, came to light. The investigations are for murder, serious bodily harm, and more because Speranza and Magrini evidently gave instructions to the local health authorities to conceal the deaths and serious side effects that occurred immediately after the vaccinations began in order not to jeopardize the vaccination campaign — and to reassure the citizens about their safety. The responsible minister and the head of AIFA are now expected to answer for these actions. According to the complaints from the police unions and the financial police, as well as from the private organization, “Listen to Me,” which represents 4,200 people damaged by vaccines in Italy, police officers and teachers were subjected to mandatory COVID vaccination. Here is the former Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, proudly announcing vaccination statistics in Italy. “We have now reached a massively significant percentage of vaccinated people in Italy, 89.41%. Therefore, currently in Italy, just over 10% of the population remains unvaccinated.” Well, today, Roberto Speranza is under investigation for lies he allegedly told about vaccines. Among the crimes he is accused of are ideological falsehood and murder. Look, this is the document we are showing you tonight, exclusively. It states the former minister, Roberto Speranza, along with Nicola Magrini, the former general manager of AIFA, are both registered in the investigative records of the Rome Prosecutor’s Office. Reese added that recently, the Philippine House of Representatives voted to conduct an investigation into the mysterious surge in unexplained deaths, numbering over 260,000 in 2021 and around 67,000 in 2022.