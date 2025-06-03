11 hospitalized after stabbing spree at Oregon homeless shelter, suspect arrested

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

A male suspect was arrested after 12 people were stabbed at a homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon on Sunday. 11 would end up going to the hospital.

Five men remained in the hospital on Monday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the attack that took place at the Union Gospel Mission, Deputy Chief Treven Upkes said. Police were called to the homeless shelter at around 7:15 pm on Sunday, said the Salem Police Department. Victims suffered “varying types of injuries.”

The suspect was identified as Tony Latrell Williams, 42, who was traveling by bus from Portland to Deschutes County when he arrived in Salem on Saturday, reports the Associated Press. The next night, Williams arrived at the shelter. A preliminary investigation suggests the target of the attack was not specific.

“I’m in disbelief that something like this could happen. We are most concerned with those who are still in hospital and for those who were just there. It’s a difficult thing to process,” said Salem Mayor Julie Hoy.

The homeless shelter’s executive director told NBC News late Sunday night that the attacker was new to the mission and spent the night there on Saturday. He was going to check in for a second night before a fight broke out.

“Something … set him off, and he evidently had a knife in his bag,” Smith said.

The altercation took place before the man would have had to hand in his belongings to staff. At least two staffers were injured in the attack.

“It’s like a horror movie,” said Bob Epperly, 48, who was in the building during the attack. He said he had not realized the attack was happening until he went downstairs and saw “blood everywhere.”