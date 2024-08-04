13 Nations Sign Agreement to Engineer Global Famine by Destroying Food Supply

By Hunter Fielding – Global Research

The United States has joined 12 other nations in signing a World Economic Forum (WEF) agreement that seeks to engineer global famine by destroying the agriculture industry.

According to the agreement, which was drawn up by the WEF and the United Nations (UN), food production is causing “global warming” and must be eliminated.

To “save the planet” from “climate change,” globalists insist, farms must be shut down across the world.

The WEF agreement sets targets for how much farmland each nation must eliminate in order to comply.

Under the guise of reducing “methane emissions,” thirteen nations have signed the pledge to engineer global famine by gutting agricultural production and shutting down farms.

Announced earlier this year by the WEF’s Global Methane Hub — a cabal of crisis engineers who exploit public panic to destroy the world food supply — those thirteen nations are:

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Burkina Faso

Chile

Czech Republic

Ecuador

Germany

Panama

Peru

Spain

The United States

Uruguay.

Imagine no meat production from Australia, Brazil, and the USA.

This is the goal of the globalists.

And they admit it’s all part of the climate fraud which has been thoroughly exposed as a quack science hoax, by the way.

As Luis Planas, Spain’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food says:

“I am glad to see the shared commitment by the international community to mitigate methane emissions from agriculture as a means to achieve the goals we signed for in the Paris Agreement on climate.”

“Food systems are responsible for 60% of methane emissions,” warns Marcelo Mena, CEO of the Global Methane Hub.

She is saying that farming is destroying the planet.

Hence, their demand to shut down farms.

Without farms, you have no food.

And without food, you get exactly what Kamala Harris called for over the weekend: “Reduced population.”

The depopulation agenda is no longer even a secret.

They are bragging about it.

And here’s their logic: FOOD = GLOBAL WARMING.

So they are attacking food and shutting it down.

John Kerry said in a statement:

“Mitigating methane is the fastest way to reduce warming in the short term.

“Food and agriculture can contribute to a low-methane future by improving farmer productivity and resilience.

“We welcome agriculture ministers participating in the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge.”

Cows and chickens to be replaced by crickets and insect larvae

Enjoy the crunchy fake meat patties and Cricket McNuggets.

Soon, you’ll be eating bugs because meat will be wildly unaffordable – and only available to wealthy elites – due to the governments shutting down farms and ranches.

As journalist Leo Hohmann explains:

“We can presume from this language that among the practices being considered are replacing a major portion of the beef and dairy cattle, pork, and chicken stocks that populations rely on for protein with insect larvae, mealworms, crickets, etc.

“The U.N., World Economic Forum, and other NGOs have been promoting meatless diets and the consumption of insect protein for years, and billionaires have invested in massive insect factories being built in the state of Illinois, in Canada, and in the Netherlands, where mealworms, crickets, and other bugs will be processed as additives to be inserted into the food supply, often without clear labels that will inform people of exactly what they are eating.”

Hohmann also refers to the Deagel forecast which projects an almost 70 percent reduction of the U.S. population by 2025, saying:

“There is no more efficient way to depopulate than through war, famine, and plagues.

“Isn’t it interesting that all three of these time-tested methods of murder are in play right now?

In a related story, Michael Snyder from The Economic Collapse Blog writes:

“Global food supplies just keep getting even tighter, and global hunger has risen to extremely alarming levels…

“According to the United Nations, nearly 30 percent of the global population does not have constant access to food right now, and there are approximately 900 million people that are facing ‘severe food insecurity’…”