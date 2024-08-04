BREAKING: Swiss parents who had their child taken from them by authorities for refusing to give her puberty blockers have lost their court case.
Under threat of criminal charges, they are now forced to hand over documents for her legal ‘sex change.’
— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 31, 2024
Of course most of us know the father should have been shooting, but beyond that… This is what “the state” has become: child stealing communists. Not to mention the preceeding brainwashing of the child, a process that most likely brought confusion, depression, desperation. Fk the state and all its mechanisms that tamper with free humanity.
