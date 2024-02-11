15-year-old boy killed, 3 others injured in a string of shootings in Philadelphia

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, while three others were wounded in separate incidents.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot at the basketball courts inside Schuylkill River Park. Authorities told Fox 29 that he was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital, and is in stable condition, while three people were detained as part of the investigation.

Around 9:30 pm on Ruth Street, the 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times. Fox 29 reports that he was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Nearly 30 minutes, around 10 pm later a boy of similar age was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, where he suffered critical injuries.

A 23-year-old woman was then shot in the Germantown area around 11 pm. She was taken to Temple to be treated for a gunshot wound to her leg and is in stable condition. According to police, an arrest was made after a weapon was found.

Philadelphia police report that there have been 32 homicides in the city so far in 2024. This is down 30 percent from the 46 homicides over the same period last year.

The City Controller’s website reveals that there have been 27 fatal shootings since Feb. 7, and 70 non-fatal shootings. In 2023 there were a total of 410 homicides, with 373 fatal and 1,293 non-fatal shootings during the year.

In January, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a public safety emergency and vowed to “cultivate a community-centered model of public safety, where trust between law enforcement and residents is paramount,” adding that, “we will restore a sense of lawfulness to the city—supporting those in need while prosecuting those who commit violence.”

Other than the Germantown shooting, no arrests have been made in connection with the shootings above, and police are asking the public to submit tips by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Or they can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.