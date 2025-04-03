17-year-old Texas student stabbed to death at high school track meet, dies in twin brother’s arms

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

A 17-year-old high schooler was stabbed to death in Texas during a track meet on Wednesday following an alleged confrontation over a seat in the stands. The teen’s father said he died in his twin brother’s arms after the stabbing.

Austin Metcalf was at the regional high school track and field championship at the Kuykendall Stadium when police say he was fatally stabbed by 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony. Anthony has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to NBC5. Speaking to the news outlet, Metcalf’s father, Jeff, said that Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf when the alleged killer got upset after he was told he was sitting in the wrong seat.

“They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms,” Jeff Metcalf said of Austin’s twin brother, Hunter. “I rushed up there and I saw him on the gurney and I could tell — they said he wasn’t breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan, I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder.”

Hunter Metcalf, who was born two minutes after Austin, recounted the scenario, “I tried to whip around as fast as I could. I looked at my brother and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.” He called the act “senseless” and added, “I don’t know why a person would do that to someone just over that little argument. He said that Austin “did everything for our family” and that he was a strong man.

Jeff Metcalf said Austin had a 4.0 GPA and was the MVP of his high school’s football team. “He was on the right track,” Jeff Metcalf said, highlighting Austin’s bright future. “He was loved by many. He was a leader.” The father set up a GoFundMe to honor his son.

“I’m not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart. The guy was in the wrong place and they asked him to move and he bowed up. This is murder,” Jeff Metcalf added. “You know what, I already forgive this person. Already. God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family.”

Anthony, who is a senior at Centennial High School and a 5 foot-10 safety, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during the attack, police said. Anthony is being held at Collin County jail and no bond has been set.