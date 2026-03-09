173 arrests made during Scottsdale PD’s weeks-long sex trafficking sting

By AZFamily Digital News Staff

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (AZFamily) — More than 170 people were arrested during a sex trafficking sting that spanned three weeks, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Scottsdale police said the operation happened between Jan. 21 and Feb. 14 and was led by the agency’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, also known as “HEAT.”

Detectives worked with several other Valley and northern Arizona law enforcement agencies to conduct the sting targeting sex buyers, child predators and people involved in illegal sex work.

However, Scottsdale police said they used decoys and that no actual children were placed in danger.

In total, 173 arrests were made. Some of those arrested were booked on charges that included

Child sex trafficking

Attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Luring a minor for sexual exploitation

Prostitution-related offenses and pandering

Transporting for the purpose of prostitution

Misconduct involving weapons

Resisting arrest

Possession of narcotic drugs

Outstanding felony warrants

Trespassing and other related offenses

Police said several trafficking victims were found and were offered help and services to get off the streets.

“Scottsdale Police remain committed to protecting vulnerable victims and holding offenders accountable through continued enforcement and strong partnerships throughout the region,” the department said in a news release.