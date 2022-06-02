TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead. Meulenberg said the shooter also was dead.
It was unclear how the shooter died or what prompted the deadly assault.
“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”
Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”
St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.
Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.
Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.
A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.
The shooting Wednesday comes eight days after an 18-year-old gunman armed with an automatic rifle burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot himself and just more than two weeks after shooting at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man who is accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack. The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.
https://news.yahoo.com/tulsa-police-multiple-people-shot-225910131.html
9 thoughts on “3 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead”
Yeah, whatever man…..
Watch Joey and Kamala Chuckles jump to the teleprompter with their latest gun control measures and how we have to pass something now. Rinse and repeat. This tactic is getting so old.
Agree
Exactly, and all these idiots do is cause more and more Americans to buy more and more guns and ammo! Insanity…you know how it’s defined…..
gun free zone
Wow
3 killed huh ?
No mention of this…
Since 2007, Oklahoma law enforcement officers have fatally shot 162 people — 24 by Tulsa police officers, according to a database maintained by the Tulsa World. Here are some facts and figures about those shootings from our database: • Of the 162 fatal shootings, two resulted in the criminal prosecution of the law enforcement officer:
Another thing…notice how they only mention the skin color of the Buffalo shooter? We all know the skin color of the Uvalde shooter….so did they not mention the skin color of the Tulsa shooter because the shooter is of a non-mentionable skin color?
I’d say even brain dead sheeple are catching on to this racist crapola!
Sure enough…his pix is at this link:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/tulsa-hospital-shooter-targeted-doctor-operated-botched-surgery/
And another thing–before the press started only reporting the skin color of the criminal if the criminal was white, the amount of racism in this country was far less than it is now. In other words, the media is promoting racism, and innocent blacks and whites will pay the price for this.
Oh, and the main victim, a doctor whom the killer said botched his surgery, was black!