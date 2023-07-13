Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
One thought on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 7-13-23”
I went to the child sex-trafficking film as a researcher and to get a first-hand experience of the film. I wish I could have done this without making money for the filmmakers, but sometimes there are trade-offs. I had to see for myself what they were selling the people so I can counter the lies. We all come at it in our own way. Well, as long as we all come at it.
