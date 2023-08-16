Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 8-16-23”
2nd day in a row, no sound
Same here. Can’t access broadcast on either FireFox or Chrome. Thankfully, phone working.
.
What meaning do you give to this picture?:
https://media.istockphoto.com/photos/plant-growing-in-a-concrete-wall-picture-id483901132?k=6&m=483901132&s=612×612&w=0&h=qW_ZAK0pMOEQzEfRXbB0gvqx1iqS_PGCpPshN_jCypE=
Anyone? Anyone?
.