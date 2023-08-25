Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 8-25-23”
From the broadcast today:
“I will live in this world as a free man or not at all.”
Holy Moly Henry, that was the best coverage on the alcohol issue I ever heard!! I raise my glass to you. Two glasses!!
Planet Nosy-body is turning back into Planet Freedom.
.
Some laughed in their face:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G26a9sTc3m4
.