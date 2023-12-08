Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
One thought on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 12-8-23”
Still can’t get broadcast on either Firefox or Chrome. Am asking if anyone else is having trouble with it so I can determine if the problem is on my end. Thanks.
.