Posted: January 23, 2024 Categories: Live Broadcast The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 1-23-24 http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2024-01-23-1945.mp3
4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 1-23-24”
Election years are a form of torment; one can only take so much lying.
Look what this WE-ARE-CHANGER turned into:
https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1749592566004146584
Luke started out after 911 trying to get help for all the people poisoned with various dust and debris cancers.. I think he has/had some kind of illness himself.. he said he did a long time ago.. he stirred up a lot of shit.. turned a lot of heads then one night.. woke up at 3am with 2 men standing at the foot of his bed.. explaining to him how things were gonna be. and what do you know.. 20yrs later he’s a millionaire and still going strong.. same thing happened to Glen Beck and Rush . they all get the “3am foot of the bed” meeting.. Bill Cooper died.. Alex lives.. Glen Beck said a few weeks ago he LIVES for Israel.. begging netanyahu for citizenship.. traitors all. Bill Cooper was right and wrong but he wasn’t a liar and he was a Patriot. and we all know what that got him. ANY and EVERYONE who has a platform is approved. 80% Truth 20% deception is still deceit and that 20% covers /controls half the country. or more.
Perspectives. From “Self Reliance,” by Ralph Waldo Emerson,1841
“A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines. With consistency a great soul has simply nothing to do. He may as well concern himself with his shadow on the wall. Speak what you think now in hard words, and to-morrow speak what to-morrow thinks in hard words again, though it contradict every thing you said to-day. — ‘Ah, so you shall be sure to be misunderstood.’ — Is it so bad, then, to be misunderstood? Pythagoras was misunderstood, and Socrates, and Jesus, and Luther, and Copernicus, and Galileo, and Newton, and every pure and wise spirit that ever took flesh. To be great is to be misunderstood.”
“Envy is ignorance; imitation is SUICIDE.”
“Insist on yourself; never imitate. Your own gift you can present every moment with the cumulative force of a whole life’s cultivation.”
“I am ashamed to think how easily we capitulate to badges and names, to large societies and dead institutions.”
“Your genuine action will explain itself, and will explain your other genuine actions. Your conformity explains nothing. Act singly, and what you have already done singly will justify you now.”
“Society everywhere is in conspiracy against the manhood of every one of its members. Society is a joint-stock company, in which the members agree…”
“Nothing is at last sacred but the integrity of your own mind.”
“Nothing can bring you peace but the triumph of principles.”
“I must be myself. I cannot break myself any longer for you, or you. … I must be myself. I will not hide my tastes or aversions. I will so trust that what is deep is holy…”
“If you are noble, I will love you; if you are not, I will not hurt you and myself by hypocritical attentions.”
“Let us advance on Chaos and the Dark.”
Meanwhile, I’m contemplating the possibility of the power of what exists in the shadow to drive the mouth of the beast to the insatiable taste of its own tail!