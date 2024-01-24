Tid-bits from Shapiro interviewing Musk at Auschwitz

Elon Musk: “2/3’s of my friends are Jewish — I’m like Jewish by association, I’m aspirationally Jewish.” pic.twitter.com/PM9wHQDUza — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) January 22, 2024

Elon Musk: “The indoctrination of hate into kids in Gaza has to stop… indoctrination where kids are taught from as soon as they can understand language, their goal is to kill Israelis; if you’re told that from when you’re a toddler, you’re going to believe it,” pic.twitter.com/yvGQtHSvXE — Daniel Ben-David (@DannyBenDavid) January 22, 2024

Ben Shapiro says the idea that there is ‘world jewry’ is an anti-Semitic ‘conspiracy theory’. He said this at the European Jewish Association conference. The only way it’d be even funnier is if he said it at the World Jewish Congress. 🤣 Elon nods in agreement. pic.twitter.com/9yfFPr9cV1 — Renérgy (@realrenergy) January 23, 2024