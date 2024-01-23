BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 that Border Patrol agents *are* allowed to remove razor wire installed by Texas.

By Colin Rugg

The invasion goes on.

After a desperate request filed by Biden to open the flood gates, the Court decided that the illegal surge should continue by allowing Border Patrol agents to cut and/or remove Texas’ razor wire.

Here are federal agents raising razor wire with a fork lift to let migrants in last year.

Your government hates you.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 that Border Patrol agents *are* allowed to remove razor wire installed by Texas. The invasion goes on. After a desperate request filed by Biden to open the flood gates, the Court decided that the illegal surge should continue by… pic.twitter.com/c4WmWnhCs7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2024