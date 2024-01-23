The invasion goes on.
After a desperate request filed by Biden to open the flood gates, the Court decided that the illegal surge should continue by allowing Border Patrol agents to cut and/or remove Texas’ razor wire.
Here are federal agents raising razor wire with a fork lift to let migrants in last year.
Your government hates you.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 that Border Patrol agents *are* allowed to remove razor wire installed by Texas.
The invasion goes on.
After a desperate request filed by Biden to open the flood gates, the Court decided that the illegal surge should continue by… pic.twitter.com/c4WmWnhCs7
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2024
One thought on “BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 that Border Patrol agents *are* allowed to remove razor wire installed by Texas.”
That’s ok. It says nothing about removing anything else. If Texas is really smart, they can substitute the razor wire for something else that’s just as effective. Razor wire is not the only option they have.
The simplest would be to point some guns at the motherf$&kers but we all know that won’t happen.