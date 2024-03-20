The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 3-20-24

Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.

VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer

Direct link for major players:

http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes. <a href="https://samcloudmedia.spacial.com/webwidgets/player/v4/index.html?sid=9826&token=3a18dc0ab1660f1323ba9973b139239074c082a5&src=cs&startstation=false">View the content of this inline frame</a> with your browser</p> <p>