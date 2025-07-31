Illegal immigrant arrested for crime spree, attempted carjacking after San Francisco judge grants him protection from ICE

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

An illegal immigrant in California who was temporarily shielded from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by a federal judge was arrested just weeks later for a violent string of alleged crimes, including an attempted carjacking of a vehicle with a 3-year-old child inside.

Guillermo Medina Reyes, a tattoo artist who has been living in the United States illegally since he was six years old, was granted a temporary restraining order by a judge in California’s South Bay barring ICE agents from taking him into custody earlier in July. The decision came as dozens of protesters rallied outside the courthouse in solidarity. Reyes had previously spent time in prison for attempted murder, as well as a year-and-a-half in ICE detention in 2021, according to The Berkeley Scanner and NBC Bay Area.

Despite the court order, Reyes was arrested after allegedly committing a series of disturbing incidents.

Police say it began when Reyes called 911 to report a woman screaming in a vacant house next to where he had been staying. Officers responded and noted a broken window and cuts on Reyes’ hands. After the police left, a shirtless man, later identified as Reyes, allegedly approached a big-rig driver, stole his cell phone, and attempted to hijack the truck. The truck stalled, and Reyes fled.

From there, Reyes reportedly entered a nearby café kitchen, where medics arrived due to a call of a “medical emergency.” However, Reyes fled when they arrived and went to a rental car agency next door, where he allegedly stole a handheld radio and made another 911 call.

Shortly after, Reyes allegedly crossed the street and attempted to carjack a Toyota Prius with a toddler in the backseat. Firefighters standing in line at a nearby bakery witnessed the incident. Reyes was unable to drive away as the car keys were not in the vehicle.

Police say he then tried to steal a second car at a nearby gas station, where he approached an elderly woman filling her tank. The woman responded by dousing him with gasoline. She was knocked to the ground in the struggle.

Fire personnel spotted Reyes again and administered Narcan. He was described by authorities as “combative and altered” and was taken to a hospital. After being booked by police, Reyes was transferred for a mental health evaluation.