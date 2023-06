40 sigma surge in Stillbirths aka fetal deaths in Fresno California Hospitals.

Read this leaked email out of CRMC and Clovis Community Hospital in California. Instead of warning expecting mothers not to receive the covid vaccine, they are concerned about how to place a dead baby… pic.twitter.com/NqnmSswTq7

— James Thorp MD (@jathorpmfm) May 31, 2023