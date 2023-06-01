“Wow!” Stunned John Kirby Stammers Out a Denial and Leaves Podium after White House Reporter Details Joe Biden Bribe Allegations and Whistleblower Charges, Asks About Majority of Americans Believing Biden is Corrupt by Kristinn Taylor

Video clip focused on Kirby shows how annoyed he was getting as the lengthy question was posed by Nelson.

Nelson: “…There have been many developments in the House investigations into the First Family’s international business dealings. Recently, uh, there’s one committee trying to get an FBI file alleging that President Biden took bribes. There’s another IRS whistleblower who is alleging there is a cover-up in the investigation. Amid all this there was a Harvard-Harris poll this month that found that fifty-three percent of the public including a fourth of Democrats believe quote “Joe Biden was involved with his son in an, in an illegal influence peddling scheme.”

“Uh, there is of course evidence the President interacted with his relatives’ associates from China, uh, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine. Uh, so what do you say to the majority of Americans who believe that the President is himself corrupt?”

Kirby, “Wow! (six second pause)…The President, the President, the President has spoken to this. Uh, the President has spoken to this uh, and there’s nothing to these claims. And as for the, the, the, the whistleblower issue that you talked about and uh, uh and , the, the document, I, I believe the FBI has spoken to that and you’ll have to go to them on that.”

Jean-Pierre: “Alright, let’s go. Let’s go.”

Kirby walks away.

Transcribed by TGP.

“From what you know, do you think Joe Biden was involved with his son in an illegal influence peddling scheme while he was Vice President, or do you think that is not the case?”

53 percent said “Joe Biden was involved.” 47 percent said “Joe Biden was not involved.”

79 percent of Republicans, 25 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents said Joe Biden was involved in corruption.

For those old enough to remember, this is how Watergate played out. Whistleblowers came forward, allegations of crimes and cover-ups by the president and his administration were made and over time more direct questions about corruption were asked of an annoyed White House spokesman.