5 Dead After Military Aircraft Crashes in Southern California

Five US Marines are dead after a military aircraft crashed near Glamis, California.

Glamis is located in Southern California just north of the Mexican border.

The US Marine Corps told Fox News the aircraft was an MV-22B Osprey belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Initial reports claimed the aircraft was carrying nuclear material, however a spox for the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said it’s not true.

crashed near Glamis, Calif. No word on survivors. “There was no nuclear material on board the aircraft.” — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 8, 2022

Fox News reported:

A military aircraft crashed in California on Wednesday, Fox News has confirmed. The crash occurred near Glamis, located just a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and west of the California-Arizona border. “Military and civilian first responders are on site,” 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a Marine spokesperson, said in a statement. He also pushed back on rumors circulating on social media that the aircraft had nuclear material. “Contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft,” Kampa said. “More information will be made available as we receive it.” The Naval Air Facility El Centro posted on Facebook just after 11:30 a.m. that it had received reports of a down aircraft near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road. The post said firefighters from the military installation and the Imperial County Fire Department were responding.

