5 Men Arrested Near US-Run Airbase in UK Released on Bail

By Kyle Anzalone – The Libertarian Institute

Five men arrested by British police near the US-run RAF Fairford on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses have been released on bail.

On Sunday, five British men were arrested near the air base on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses. Authorities have not determined the suspects’ motive or whether they were acting on behalf of a foreign state, but investigators are examining potential links to Iran, Russia, or non-state groups. The US has used RAF Fairford for operations in the war against Iran.

President Donald Trump touted the arrest, claiming the group was being monitored before their capture. “Working with Britain, it was an amazing job,” Trump told reporters Sunday morning. “We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great, and we got them.”

Despite the serious charges, police released the men on bail Monday. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, said the suspects were “subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others.” He stressed that the five men “absolutely remain under investigation.”

Police initially received a call early Sunday morning alerting authorities to “three suspicious vehicles.” Authorities said in a statement the men were arrested “on suspicion of committing offenses under the Explosives Act” and “on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act.”

RAF Fairford was also the site of large anti-war demonstrations in March and April.