A company that was a platinum sponsor of Kristi Noem's inauguration is currently suing 80 of her constituents to steal their land and build a carbon capture pipeline.

They did this on the farm of one of them today without permission or a permit.

She's doing absolutely nothing… https://t.co/N6sGldh9M2 pic.twitter.com/pZb7w6L344

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 20, 2023