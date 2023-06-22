AMERICAN JUSTICE: 69-Year-Old Grandma with Cancer Given More Prison Time for Walking Inside US Capitol than Hunter Biden for Sharing Classified Documents with Foreign Regimes and Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Schemes by Jim Hoft

News broke on Tuesday morning that Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to multiple criminal charges, according to CNN.

After five years of investigation, the Biden DOJ found Hunter Biden guilty of TWO MISDEMEANORS and ONE GUN CHARGE!

Hunter’s laptop from Hell contained evidence and classified information Joe Biden gave his son who then turned it over to foreign officials for profit. The laptop also contained evidence that Hunter and Joe Biden were involved in multi-million dollar foreign bribery schemes. And, of course, the laptop contained evidence of Hunter Biden’s illegal drug use and prostitute orgies.

Today’s news was more evidence of the complete bastardization of the US Justice System. The serial criminal is slapped with misdemeanors while Trump faces up to 400 years in prison on bogus document charges.

Via Here is the letter from US Attorney David Weiss on Hunter’s criminal charges.Via Marina Medvin Thank goodness Hunter Biden was not a Trump-supporting grandmother with cancer! Meanwhile, a former drug and alcohol counselor who has been sober for 42 years and helped thousands of addicts was arrested following the protests on January 6, 2021. She is a 69-year-old grandma. She is a cancer patient. And she went to prison for 60 days for walking into the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and taking a video. The DOJ accused her of trespassing. A misdemeanor. She was sent to prison by the regime. And Hunter Biden skates free with a slap on the wrist. It’s a good day to be Hunter. Link to original article