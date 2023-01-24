Trencher alert

All Trenchers, we have lost our greatest asset. Laura has suffered a brain hemorrhage and has passed yesterday morning. Since its inception, Laura has been the sole webmaster and sight manager at Fromthetrenchesworldreport.com. Without her, it will be some days before we are able to post any additional updates or broadcasts. We are lost without her, and we do not know how we will be able to proceed, but we have a large family and support network, and we will do our utmost to organize our resources so that we can continue with normal operations and broadcast as soon as is possible.

I have lost the last portion of my soul. My light has been extinguished, but I will continue on, as Laura would have wanted.

Henry