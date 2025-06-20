A missile has just struck the Microsoft center in Be’er Sheva, which provides critical services to the Israeli military in fields such as espionage and artificial intelligence.

🚨A missile has just struck the Microsoft center in Be’er Sheva, which provides critical services to the Israeli military in fields such as espionage and artificial intelligence. pic.twitter.com/Hb1gLHuPXZ — From Iran🇮🇷 (@A_M_R_M1) June 20, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



