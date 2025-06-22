What Are We Missing? – By Henry Shivley

As the the months have gone by, I have seen the blatant effort to turn our uprising for our rights into the war of theologies. All were warned of this eventuality and I see the hijacking happening here in the trenches as comment after comment plays into the narrative for a war of theology. I will kill any son of a bitch who try’s to force their personal beliefs on me as quick as Ill kill the foreign invaders of our country. So what have we missed while being suckered into this bull shit? First off, the mass deportations. I have seen in one report that there is no place to put the detainees to be shipped out of our country. Not an hour later, I see a report that the communists are saying all of the facilities that we have built for these invaders coming in are practically empty. So, what do you think, maybe we should use those since we have already paid for them? Fuck that, lets talk about each of our personal beliefs and theology. Everybody can condemn me because I don’t believe none of that bull shit. How their god is going to destroy me for not being stupid. Also, you can look at the hypocrisy in comparing the destruction of Palestine and genocide, with the bombing of the poor israelis. Do you know that they even bombed a hospital? Oh my fucking god, this cant be allowed. As all of this is happening, I see israel pushing the narrative of what is going down right now in the Middle East as between the U.S. and Iran. I’ve seen Trump, King Tard, stand up and say “well, Iran has called for the destruction of the United States.”, and yes, they have because we are the proxy of the jews who have spit on you, good Christians and told you that they should kill you because you are idle worshipers. Do you think maybe the world hates us because our lips are attached to israel’s ass and we are their Rottweiler? I wonder what would happen if we just left the Arabs the fuck alone. But I do not see that as something that we are going to do. The bottom line is, our fight is for our natural rights which we have every right to kill for, and I’m not looking for no pie in the sky god to come do my killing for me while I hide behind religious theology. I rarely see the words “Bill of Rights” any more on the site except for a handful who remember what the fuck we are fighting for. And know, that to enforce the Bill of Rights is the infamous silver bullet that ends all of this bull shit and commands that the individuals have their personal autonomy without questions. Another thing on the immigration protests across the nation, a lot of people are approving of the techniques employed. What this dumb old hillbilly sees is a little bit of deportation and a whole fucking lot of King Trump consolidating his standing army from the meter maid to the department of homeland security. Do I want the invaders out? Always have, but the people must do it or a police state will be built, and just like with the patriot act which was to be for foreigners only, the new consolidated army will be used against the individual free sovereigns to force us to accept the unacceptable , oh yeah, what’s that called? Yeah, that’s right, jewish fucking theology. If your belief in a god gives you the will to fight for your natural political rights, may it comfort you, but on this fucking site, it is not this god, that god, or the other god. It is, now get ready for this The Bill of Rights, Bill of Rights, Bill of Rights, Bill of Rights, Bill of Rights, Bill of Rights, Bill of Rights, Bill of Rights, Bill of Rights. There, now we have a little start in getting back to who we are supposed to be. As long as they make our lives a misery, we must thrive in enforcing our individual freedoms and liberty. Don’t get sucked in by the mainstream media takeover of the internet. We warned you that it was going to happen, and that an attempt would be made on our cause to highjack it. What did we say that was for? Well, that’s right, theocracy. I’d rather be dead than live in a theocracy with a self-serving pack of pedophilic conn men dictating my life in accordance with beliefs in a book that isn’t even punctuated. Well I guess I have spoke my piece. The Bill of Rights is the law of our land. Death to the international corporate mafia, and I am not waiting for someone to fly in on a cloud to shoot a thunderbolt out of his finger because I know such ideology is childish and stupid. Think about it, people. Remember who you are.