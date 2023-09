A Portland #trans activist with a long, violent criminal history has been charged for allegedly destroying a teen girl’s car & smearing feces inside. The suspect allegedly told police the girl was “transphobic.” Vivian Ginger-Rain Shemansky, who is legally a woman in Oregon, was released the same day from jail & a criminal case from June was dropped by DA Mike Schmidt’s office. Read my new investigation:

