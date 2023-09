WATCH: Peter Doocy utterly TRIGGERS Cringe Jean Pierre after EXPOSING Joe Biden for going on vacation as fires raged through Maui and children went missing:

WATCH: Peter Doocy utterly TRIGGERS Cringe Jean Pierre after EXPOSING Joe Biden for going on vacation as fires raged through Maui and children went missing: “Your question is wrong.” pic.twitter.com/DiND6HQZs1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 31, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet