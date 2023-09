A teacher in Flint, Michigan is knocked unconscious after a student threw a chair at her head. This happened in Flint Community Schools in Michigan

A teacher in Flint, Michigan is knocked unconscious after a student threw a chair at her head. This happened in Flint Community Schools in Michigan pic.twitter.com/T8La7gCgAJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet