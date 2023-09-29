Charges pending against trans-identified male student after video of violent assault against female student at Oregon middle school

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Criminal charges are now pending against the trans-identified male student who was seen on video violently beating a female student at Hazelbrook Middle School near Portland, Oregon.

Ray Cameron, Director of Washington County Juvenile Department, confirmed in a statement to Reduxx that charges are pending and a petition has been filed in juvenile court against the trans attacker.

“A petition has been filed with the Juvenile Court and the charges are pending. In light of Oregon records law pertaining to juveniles, we are not able to comment further regarding this particular youth,” Cameron said. “The Washington County Juvenile Department remains committed to enhancing community safety and breaking the cycle of delinquency through effective evidence-based intervention practices and holding youth accountable for their behavior.”

The brutal beatdown shows the trans-identified student, a biological male, throwing multiple blows to the female student’s head after he violently grabbed her hair, yanked her back and forth, then knocked her down flat in the school hallway.

The victim’s mother posted about her daughter’s “horrific” attack on social media, demanding answers from the school and threatening legal action against the trans attacker. “We WILL be pressing charges. I want everyone to see this video. I want everyone to share this video. Assaulting someone is never ok BUT a boy/man should NEVER lay hands on a girl/woman and that’s on the parents for not raising a decent human being,” the mother said in a statement. After the video went viral across social media, the Tigard-Tualatin School District released a statement on Thursday evening and blamed people circulating the video for promoting violence and falsehoods against the transgender community.

“The Tigard-Tualatin School District (TTSD) Board of Directors prioritizes the protection of our learning environments with a lens firmly on safety. We do not condone acts of violence, threats of violence, hate and bias actions, harassment and bullying. Every student in our system has the right to equitable educational opportunities and a school experience that is validating, empowering, and just. We condemn any act that compromises this pledge to our students,” the statement reads. “An incident of violence against a student at Hazelbrook Middle School last week was recorded by students and has since been shared broadly on social media. This traumatic act was swiftly investigated by school administrators and turned over to law enforcement. The situation is now considered a criminal investigation,” they continued. “Students and adults contributed to the sharing of this recording that exposed minors who were directly and indirectly involved without consent. In addition, the sharing of this incident has spread across the country and beyond, inspiring false information and a focus and discourse on sexual identity. These acts have contributed to the trauma individuals and families are already experiencing,” the statement added.

On Friday, Hazelbrook Middle School was evacuated following an alleged bomb and school shooting threat. Law enforcement has not yet confirmed if the threats were related to the viral video, according to KGW8.

Reduxx Editor-in-Chief Anna Slatz revealed that they had received an email just after noon “containing a bomb and school shooting threat directed at Hazelbrook Middle School,” adding that she contacted Portland FBI and the Tualatin Police Department In terms of gender ideology, the Tigard-Tualatin School District has a history of implementing extremely progressive policies. The school district became the first in the county to implement gender-neutral bathrooms in 2013, according to the outlet. Ben Edtl, who has a family member who is a student at Hazelbrook Middle School, sent photos to The Post Millennial that show LGBTQ propaganda and indoctrination occurring inside the school. In addition to the office displaying the trans-BLM flag, the sexually explicit comic book “Gender Queer” and other controversial texts are recommended to children at the school.