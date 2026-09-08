A Ukrainian wife records her husband being forced to the front lines.
All men were rounded up, kidnapped, and handcuffed.
They will never see their family again. pic.twitter.com/ABc4QWFCPn
— Ethan Levins ✝️ (@EthanLevins2) September 7, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
A Ukrainian wife records her husband being forced to the front lines.
All men were rounded up, kidnapped, and handcuffed.
They will never see their family again. pic.twitter.com/ABc4QWFCPn
— Ethan Levins ✝️ (@EthanLevins2) September 7, 2026