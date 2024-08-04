A young female boxer has just had everything she’s worked and trained for snatched away because you allowed a male to get in the ring with her. You’re a disgrace, your ‘safeguarding’ is a joke and #Paris24 will be forever tarnished by the brutal injustice done to Carini. https://t.co/JMKzVljpyr
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024
One thought on ““A young female boxer has just had everything she’s worked and trained for snatched away because you allowed a male to get in the ring with her.””
I think it’s on. The contest I mean. The one about who can tell the biggest lies of the week. She’s almost winning. Second only to Bibi, who is the king of lies. Two more Gaza schools bombed yesterday. Report said ‘body parts everywhere.’ Female boxers may suffer great pain going up against a female pretender, but they’ll never suffer like Palestinians.
