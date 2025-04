🇺🇸🇮🇱 AIPAC's Randy Fine calls for FIVE year prison sentences for distributing ANTI ISRAEL flyers. He calls this a Hate Crime

He is busy defending Israel’s Genocide abroad while attacking American freedoms at Home.

He is NOT a Patriot.

He is a TRAITOR pic.twitter.com/kvQOhYoTg2

— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) April 1, 2025