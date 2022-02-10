3 thoughts on “Albert Bourla Pfizer CEO Says Something Wrong With Our DNA

  1. Listen, Clownville
    You need to have a word with your brother Poopy Joey.
    Word has it he’s handing out free crack pipes

    Reply

    1. Hey Albert Bourla, I bet my DNA could stomp your DNA into the street.
      The only way for a jew to get stronger is to make the rest of the world weaker. It’s all that pig shit they eat while molesting three year olds.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*