Posted: February 9, 2022 Categories: Videos Albert Bourla Pfizer CEO Says Something Wrong With Our DNA KILLUMINATI13420 February 8th, 2022. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
3 thoughts on “Albert Bourla Pfizer CEO Says Something Wrong With Our DNA”
Listen, Clownville
You need to have a word with your brother Poopy Joey.
Word has it he’s handing out free crack pipes
jew
Hey Albert Bourla, I bet my DNA could stomp your DNA into the street.
The only way for a jew to get stronger is to make the rest of the world weaker. It’s all that pig shit they eat while molesting three year olds.