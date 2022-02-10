3 thoughts on “Calgary Police Nick Motyka Speaks

  2. I like how they call criminal acts a profession,, you sick bastards
    and just because one of them suddenly finds his conscience (allegedly) doesn’t change my overall view of their crimes against the people

    Reply

    1. Yeah, we’d have to know if he’s still taking a paycheck from there. If he truly is seeing the light there would be a complete severance from the Blackwater Brigade. I hope we get some follow-up and I bet there are thousands wrestling with the same thing this guy is.

      .

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*