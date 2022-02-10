Posted: February 9, 2022 Categories: Videos Calgary Police Nick Motyka Speaks Marcel Irnie February 9, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
3 thoughts on “Calgary Police Nick Motyka Speaks”
Wakey wakey
I like how they call criminal acts a profession,, you sick bastards
and just because one of them suddenly finds his conscience (allegedly) doesn’t change my overall view of their crimes against the people
Yeah, we’d have to know if he’s still taking a paycheck from there. If he truly is seeing the light there would be a complete severance from the Blackwater Brigade. I hope we get some follow-up and I bet there are thousands wrestling with the same thing this guy is.
