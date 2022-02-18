Allegiant passenger is kicked off flight because he ‘had Let’s Go Brandon written in tiny writing on his mask’

A viral video showing a man who was removed from an Allegiant Airlines flight over what appeared to a facemask violation claims it was because his mask allegedly contained the now-famous anti-Joe Biden slogan ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’

The video was posted to Twitter by the account Libs of TikTok and starts with a man arguing with the flight attendant from Allegiant.

The stewardess references the ‘comment you’ve written on there’ regarding the message on the mask.

The video’s caption alleges that the mask contained the phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ a slogan mocking President Joe Biden and the media’s coverage of him.

In the footage, the attendant says to the passenger: ‘Could I ask you to wear a different mask please because of the comment that you have written on there?’

The man says he has a right to express his beliefs but the attendant replies: ‘I’m going to ask you to put a different mask on or I’m going to ask you to leave.’

He says the request is ‘in violation of my rights’ but she insists it is an FAA regulation.

When he refuses to change his mask, the stewardess says: ‘Sir, I’m going to have you leave the aircraft now.’

The passenger tries to film the incident but she refuses to give him permission and orders him off the plane.

Allegiant confirmed to Fox Business that the passenger was removed but claimed it was because he was disobeying the flight attendant.

Allegiant wouldn’t confirm whether or not the passenger had been unruly or violated the policy based on the slogan, nor where the flight departed or was headed.

‘The video in question depicts part of an incident involving a passenger who failed to comply with repeated crew member requests to adhere to the federal face mask policy,’ the statement to Fox Business said.

‘The passenger was removed from the flight and issued a refund for his fare,’ it continued.

‘Disregarding instructions from flight crew members is prohibited by federal regulations and is grounds for removal from a flight where such conduct creates an unsafe environment.’

Allegiant claims that it doesn’t usually remove passengers and doesn’t do so for weak reasons.

