American Academy of Pediatrics backs child sex changes as ‘medically necessary’ despite SCOTUS upholding ban

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

In the wake of the Supreme Court upholding Tennessee’s law banning child sex changes, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has declared that such procedures and treatments for minors are “medically necessary.”

Susan J. Kressly, president of the AAP, said in a statement that the ruling would have “profound and far-reaching consequences for the health and well-being of transgender youth across this country and for the doctors who care for them.”

“To be clear—regardless of today’s legal ruling—the science still supports gender-affirming care, children will still need it. Nothing in this decision explicitly bans such care. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) remains unwavering in our support for transgender and gender-diverse youth and their access to the same standard of compassionate, evidence-based care as every other child.”

She said that so-called “gender-affirming care” is “medically necessary for treating gender dysphoria and is backed by decades of peer-reviewed research, clinical experience, and scientific consensus. Too often mischaracterized as exclusively involving surgery and hormones, this care is provided thoughtfully and with the involvement of multidisciplinary teams of physicians, mental health professionals, families, and most importantly, young people themselves. Denying patients access to this care not only undermines their health and safety, it robs them of basic human dignity.”

Kressly said that the ruling “sets a dangerous precedent for legislative interference in the practice of medicine and the patient-physician relationship that is at the core of our health system.”

“The AAP stands firmly with pediatricians and families making healthcare decisions together and free from political interference. We remain committed to advancing care that protects the health, safety, and dignity of all children,” she concluded.

The court, in its 6-3 ruling, wrote that the law in Tennessee “prohibiting certain medical treatments for transgender minors is not subject to heightened scrutiny under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and satisfies rational basis review.”

Chase Strangio, Co-Director of the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, said in a statement, “Today’s ruling is a devastating loss for transgender people, our families, and everyone who cares about the Constitution.”

“Though this is a painful setback, it does not mean that transgender people and our allies are left with no options to defend our freedom, our health care, or our lives. The Court left undisturbed Supreme Court and lower court precedent that other examples of discrimination against transgender people are unlawful. We are as determined as ever to fight for the dignity and equality of every transgender person and we will continue to do so with defiant strength, a restless resolve, and a lasting commitment to our families, our communities, and the freedom we all deserve.”

Lucas Cameron-Vaughn, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of Tennessee, said, “Today the Supreme Court told Tennessee transgender youth and their families that they cannot access healthcare that is vitally important for a successful life. This ruling creates a class of people who politicians believe deserve healthcare, and a class of people who do not. We will continue to stand with transgender people in Tennessee and are committed to realizing a world where all people belong, are valued, and can access the necessary healthcare they need.”

“This is a heartbreaking ruling, making it more difficult for transgender youth to escape the danger and trauma of being denied their ability to live and thrive,” said Counsel and Director of the Nonbinary and Transgender Rights Project at Lambda Legal Sasha Buchert. “But we will continue to fight fiercely to protect them. Make no mistake, gender-affirming care is often life-saving care, and all major medical associations have determined it to be safe, appropriate, and effective. This is a sad day, and the implications will reverberate for years and across the country, but it does not shake our resolve to continue fighting.”