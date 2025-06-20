Matt Gaetz flips the script on Middle East diplomacy:
If both Iran and Israel have secret nuclear programs with no IAEA oversight, why not have them both give them up?
A dual disarmament deal, brokered by Trump, sealed with a Nobel Peace Prize.
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 19, 2025
Once I heard these words: “Anybody can have any weapon he or she wants.” I think it was a condensation of what Tench Coxe gave us:
“Their swords, and every other terrible implement of the soldier, are the birthright of an American.”
Damn, somebody’s always controlling somebody.
.