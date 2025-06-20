If both Iran and Israel have secret nuclear programs with no IAEA oversight, why not have them both give them up?

Matt Gaetz flips the script on Middle East diplomacy: If both Iran and Israel have secret nuclear programs with no IAEA oversight, why not have them both give them up? A dual disarmament deal, brokered by Trump, sealed with a Nobel Peace Prize.

pic.twitter.com/kpNSmHq68p — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 19, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



