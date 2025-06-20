If both Iran and Israel have secret nuclear programs with no IAEA oversight, why not have them both give them up?

One thought on “If both Iran and Israel have secret nuclear programs with no IAEA oversight, why not have them both give them up?

  1. Once I heard these words: “Anybody can have any weapon he or she wants.” I think it was a condensation of what Tench Coxe gave us:

    “Their swords, and every other terrible implement of the soldier, are the birthright of an American.”

    Damn, somebody’s always controlling somebody.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*