🚨🇺🇸🇺🇦 An American Patriot air defense missile, fired by Ukraine, hit a Kiev children’s hospital this morning.
Of course, they’re blaming Russia… again. pic.twitter.com/X5VkQvy7OE
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) July 8, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨🇺🇸🇺🇦 An American Patriot air defense missile, fired by Ukraine, hit a Kiev children’s hospital this morning.
Of course, they’re blaming Russia… again. pic.twitter.com/X5VkQvy7OE
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) July 8, 2024
One thought on “An American Patriot air defense missile, fired by Ukraine, hit a Kiev children’s hospital this morning. Of course, they’re blaming Russia… again.”
Aside from who fired, will anyone tell us if children or other innocents were killed? Will anyone tell us how morally wrong this is?
.