An American Patriot air defense missile, fired by Ukraine, hit a Kiev children’s hospital this morning. Of course, they’re blaming Russia… again.

🚨🇺🇸🇺🇦 An American Patriot air defense missile, fired by Ukraine, hit a Kiev children’s hospital this morning. Of course, they’re blaming Russia… again. pic.twitter.com/X5VkQvy7OE — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) July 8, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



