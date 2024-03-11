The other soldiers praise him for it, shake his hand, pat his shoulder & say “all the respect”!
The execution and the celebration that followed were captured by the soldiers’ body cameras.
The victim was identified as 73 y/o Atta Al-Muqaid. He was deaf. So is a world that fails to hear the outcry for justice, ceasefire, and an end to Israel’s occupation.
An Israeli soldier brags about murdering an unarmed elderly Palestinian “with 4 bullets” while his hands were up and begging for his life.
The other soldiers praise him for it, shake his hand, pat his shoulder & say “all the respect”!
