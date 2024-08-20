Anthony Blinken is a dual citizen with Israel and says that America will defend Israel
Should Israeli citizens be able to decide what wars Americans fight e pic.twitter.com/JzdFHz9iHx
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) August 19, 2024
