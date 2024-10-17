‘Anti-Cancel Culture Conservatives’ Seek to Cancel Writer Chris Brunet for Criticizing Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Conservatives Against Cancel Culture brigade have mobilized to cancel another conservative for criticizing Israel.

Chris Brunet, who broke the story about Harvard President Claudine Gay’s plagiarism, came out earlier this month to admit he got played by Bill Ackman and the real reason for her ouster was for allowing criticism of Israel on campus.

Brunet denied this was the case at the time after being confronted by Nick Fuentes on his alt account “Autumn Groyper” but last week admitted he was wrong.

“After years of intentionally avoiding the topic, I’ve had dozens—if not hundreds—of people ask why I’ve recently started speaking out against Israel,” Brunet said in another tweet. “I’ll be honest—it was the mass rape scandal from a few months ago. I couldn’t get it out of my mind all summer, and it pushed me to finally start tweeting my true feelings.”

It only took a few days for the ConInc grifters at the Paul Singer-funded Manhattan Institute to turn on Brunet and go on the attack.

Chris Rufo himself appears to have “got the call” to tarnish his former friend and ally in defense of the Jewish state.

“Brunet appears to have gone down a new path, which he calls ‘anti-Zionism,’ but, to me, seems more accurately described as a form of conspiracism,” Rufo wrote Wednesday on X, complete with scare quotes around “anti-Zionism.”

“He is entitled to his opinion, of course, but I would not only register my strong disagreement with his position, but reiterate that he arrived at this position after he was let go from our program,” Rufo added. “He now claims that we ‘fired’ him for his principled stand on ‘open borders,’ but this is simply not true: he was never an employee, so it is an exaggeration to say he was ‘fired,’ and I certainly do not support ‘open borders,’ as anyone who has read my recent work can easily deduce.”

Rufo continued: “Let me put my cards on the table: the events of October 7th shocked me and, although we all saw an immediate surge in left-wing antisemitism, particularly on campus, there is also a right-wing variant that has captured certain corners of the internet. Both should be condemned, as I outlined in a recent Substack piece, ‘Antisemitism, Left and Right.’ It does not require a complex calculus to conclude that, in terms of both national interest and basic moral reasoning, America should support Israel over Hamas. And one can arrive at the same conclusion from the other direction: the cast of characters who make up the American ‘anti-Zionist movement’—Hamas supporters, BLM fanatics, Ivy League lunatics, right-wing racialists, and Antifa street militants—are not good people and not good for our country.”

“You fired me because I opposed open borders,” Brunet responded. “No other reason.”

Brunet went on to share these gems about Ackman and Rufo:

The “conservative” movement is a completely phony controlled opposition movement concerned only with advancing the will of their Israel First donors.

All the good work they do on issues Americans actually care about (like borders and immigration) is ultimately just to get people in the door so they can be fed a smorgasbord of pro-Israel propaganda.

If conservatives can’t come to their senses like Brunet and admit they got played, then nothing will change.