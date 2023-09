AOC said:

“The number of, when it comes to people coming to New York City today, are nothing. I’m telling you, nothing compared to the daily amounts of people we saw coming in through Ellis Island in the first half of this century.

“We’re seeing more than twelve million… pic.twitter.com/MvsNGWf8gg

— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 27, 2023